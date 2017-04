You’ve also got a chance to be an instant winner this week! Listen during the morning show, and afternoon-drive to win a pair of weekend passes! The next UPA Power Weekend is at the Grand River Center Sat-Sun April 22-23. Over 100 lifters from all over the country will be here to compete starting at 9a each day. Tickets are $10 per day, $15 for a 2-day pass, and are available at the door.