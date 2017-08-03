2018 Treasures of the Tri-States Calendar
They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Well, do you consider yourself quite the shutterbug? Now, you could have one of your best pictures of a Tri-State treasure included in our 2018 Treasures of the Tri-States Calendar!
It can be a photo of just about anything: your favorite landmark, scenic countryside, sporting activity, rustic old barns, people and pets, family activity, park, sunrise/sunset, weather…the possibilities are endless. You name it! (Please make sure your photos are family friendly.)
Thirteen (13) photos are needed. Entries can be emailed in high resolution electronic format, such as a jpg, to kgrr@kgrr.com/a>. You may also drop them off at our studios at 1055 University Ave in Dubuque or mail them to us at PO Box 659, Dubuque, IA 52004-0659. With your photo, please give us your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address so that we may contact you if your photo is chosen. (Please note: you will not receive your photos back, so please don’t send us originals.)
Photos will be approximately 5″ x 5″ in the printed calendars.
The deadline for entries is August 31, 2017. A panel of judges will determine the best photographs to be included in the calendar.
The 2018 calendars will be distributed in November. This contest is open to photographers of all kinds, professional or amateur.
Find the calendars at these sponsor locations:
Mound View RV in Belmont Wisconsin
Canvas Products
