They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Well, do you consider yourself quite the shutterbug? Now, you could have one of your best pictures of a Tri-State treasure included in our 2018 Treasures of the Tri-States Calendar!

It can be a photo of just about anything: your favorite landmark, scenic countryside, sporting activity, rustic old barns, people and pets, family activity, park, sunrise/sunset, weather…the possibilities are endless. You name it! (Please make sure your photos are family friendly.)

Thirteen (13) photos are needed. Entries can be emailed in high resolution electronic format, such as a jpg, to kgrr@kgrr.com/a>. You may also drop them off at our studios at 1055 University Ave in Dubuque or mail them to us at PO Box 659, Dubuque, IA 52004-0659. With your photo, please give us your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address so that we may contact you if your photo is chosen. (Please note: you will not receive your photos back, so please don’t send us originals.)

Photos will be approximately 5″ x 5″ in the printed calendars.

The deadline for entries is August 31, 2017. A panel of judges will determine the best photographs to be included in the calendar.

The 2018 calendars will be distributed in November. This contest is open to photographers of all kinds, professional or amateur.

Find the calendars at these sponsor locations:

Mound View RV in Belmont Wisconsin

Canvas Products

Piggers Motorcycle Shop

Dubuqueland Door

Midwest Paint & Sound

Dubuqueland Mini Storage

O’Connor & English Insurance

Dubuque Sewing & Vacuum

Courtesy Cleaners

Key City Recycling

Dubuque Fire Equipment

Grant County Truck Bodies in Kieler Wisconsin

White Front Feed & Seed

Dubuque Mattress

Wagner Nursery

Key West Early Childhood

Lenz Monument

Goedert Custom Cabinets (pronounced Go-Dirt)

Hoyne Power Equipment

Lange Sign Group

Nat’l Miss River Museum & Aquarium

Mr Quix Printing

Shamrock Jewelers

Alexxus Entertainment

Computer Doctors

Bell Tower Theater

Forever More Bridal Rentals

Moracco Supper Club

Freddie’s Popcorn

Sunset Lanes in Dickeyville

Brimeyer Auto Body

Dubuque Area Steamtic

Cremer’s

McCann’s

USA Fireworks

Czipar’s Apple Orchard

Paramount Ambulance

Brand L Screenprinting & Embroidery

Safegaurd Promotional Products

Sunset Park Place

Tri State Warehouse Carpet

Jack’s Chicken

West Dubuque Tap

Tri State Blueprint

West Side Automotive

Skip Breitbach Feeds

Dubuque Mulch

Pizza Factory in Epworth

Advantage Sheet Metal

Sheehan Auto Electric

Bluff Street Time Shop

Interiors By Design

Mi Ranchito Steak & Seafood