Win a Suite to see the Dubuque Fighting Saints at the Mystique Ice Arena

Winner gets 20 tickets, VIP Parking Passes, and use of the Suite at the arena!

We are giving away the Suite for Wednesday night, December 28th!

Sign up to win for the game, vs Chicago Steel. Puck drops at 7:05p

Email kgrr@kgrr.com now! (include your name and phone number)

Drawing will be Friday morning at 7a!