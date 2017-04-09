Notorious 90’s is a rock show all about the 90’s best rock. Artists like Alice in Chains, Nirvana, Godsmack, Pearl Jam, Metallica, Stone Temple Pilots, Soundgarden, Green Day and many more are what the show is all about. Every Saturday from 5-7pm and Sundays 9-11am we take you back to the last decade of the 20th Century with the Music that Rocked your World! Plus, you can join Host LA Lloyd for a few Comedy Flashbacks & Pop Culture mind-benders! Itʼs the Soundtrack of your 90’s Life come back!

Produced by Joe Kelly.