Win tickets this Friday for DOPE Live at Courtside in Dubuque Thursday, March 9th! With special guests, Septemeber Mourning, Six Shots ‘til Midnight, Drama Club and Combichrist. Tickets are on sale now for this five band concert through Etix.com, Moondog Music in Wacker Plaza, and Courtside on Holiday Drive. You can also get VIP packages, on sale now, at EnterTheVault.com. Win tickets giveaways this Friday.