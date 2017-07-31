Hollywood Undead and Butcher Babies in Concert

Join Club 5 at the US Cellular Center for their Grand Opening coming up Friday October 13th!! For the first show, Hollywood Undead and Butcher Babies are ready to rock you to the core with a stop on their 2017 tour. Hollywood Undead favorites include “Black Dahlia” and “Hear Me Now”, and Butcher Babies “Never Go Back”. Join Johnny Rhodes and Alex Dee to Win ’em Before You Can Buy ’em ALL THIS WEEK!! Tickets officially go on sale Friday August 4th at Ticketmaster.com