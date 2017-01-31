Anderson-Weber Toyota presents the Extreme Bull Riding Challenge!!

The NPRA and the Bull Riders of America will bring sports’ toughest athletes onto the roughest playing field in America. Each night you will be at the edge of your seat with the most intense 2 hours in sports . . . . 8 seconds at a time. A great event for the entire family to enjoy.

The 50 top ranked bull riders matched against 50 of the meanest bulls.

Get tickets this week with Western TV/Movie Trivia. Just join Alex D after Two for the Road for your chance to Win.

For Tickets visit the Five Flags Box Office