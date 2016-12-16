Christmas Extravaganza Winners
Congratulations to the big winners in this year’s Xtravaganza Giveaway! Your prize is ready at the station front desk. Pick up within 30 days, and make sure to bring an ID with you! Thanks to everyone who signed up!
6a: $25 from Moondog Music in Wacker Plaza – Rod Medinger
7a: $50 from Video Games Etc., Warren Plaza, by Target – Ashley Bergfeld
8a: Shure Headphones from Rondinelli Music Audio…Nice Gear, Nice price. 3414 Pennsylvania. – Ken Roepsch
9a: $100 to the Champagne restaurant at Mystique Casino! – Robert Atkinson
10a: $25 from Moondog Music – DJ Goedert
11a: $50 from Video Games Etc. – Keith Jantzen
12p: Passes to the River Museum and Aquarium, and a Rock t-shirt – Lennie Churchill
1p: Remote Car Start with standard installation from Auto Accessory and Install on Cedar Cross Road – Laurie Von Ah
2p: $50 from Video Games Etc., Warren Plaza, by Target – Amber Rodas
3p: $100 to the Champagne restaurant in the Mystique Casino! – Edwin Johnson
4p: $50 from Video Games Etc. – Douglas Lang