Christmas Extravaganza Winners

Congratulations to the big winners in this year’s Xtravaganza Giveaway! Your prize is ready at the station front desk. Pick up within 30 days, and make sure to bring an ID with you! Thanks to everyone who signed up!

6a: $25 from Moondog Music in Wacker Plaza – Rod Medinger

7a: $50 from Video Games Etc., Warren Plaza, by Target – Ashley Bergfeld

8a: Shure Headphones from Rondinelli Music Audio…Nice Gear, Nice price. 3414 Pennsylvania. – Ken Roepsch

9a: $100 to the Champagne restaurant at Mystique Casino! – Robert Atkinson

10a: $25 from Moondog Music – DJ Goedert

11a: $50 from Video Games Etc. – Keith Jantzen

12p: Passes to the River Museum and Aquarium, and a Rock t-shirt – Lennie Churchill

1p: Remote Car Start with standard installation from Auto Accessory and Install on Cedar Cross Road – Laurie Von Ah

2p: $50 from Video Games Etc., Warren Plaza, by Target – Amber Rodas

3p: $100 to the Champagne restaurant in the Mystique Casino! – Edwin Johnson

4p: $50 from Video Games Etc. – Douglas Lang