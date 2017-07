Mighty Muscle on the Mississippi presented by U.P.A.

National Body-Building competition returns to the Grand River Center!

! Watch the pre-judging at 10a, and night show 6p See competitors in Physique, Bikini, Body-Building and more!

Listen to The Rock to win tickets all this week with Alex Dee.